NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $66.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.83% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NorthWestern Energy is a growing, financially sound, investor-owned energy company. It has provided reliable and affordable energy to customers in Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska. The company got its start in small communities, providing essential service that allowed them to grow and prosper. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWE opened at $57.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.54 and a 200 day moving average of $63.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.45. NorthWestern has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $70.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.26. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $298.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. NorthWestern’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NorthWestern will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $185,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total transaction of $127,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $381,955 over the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in NorthWestern by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,923,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,862,000 after purchasing an additional 784,886 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NorthWestern by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,687,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,615,000 after purchasing an additional 421,935 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NorthWestern by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,498,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,897,000 after purchasing an additional 413,131 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in NorthWestern by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 712,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,923,000 after purchasing an additional 375,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in NorthWestern by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,358,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,554,000 after purchasing an additional 331,675 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

