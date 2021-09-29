Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Insider Sells $488,317.69 in Stock

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.43, for a total value of $488,317.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gregory M. Glenn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,183 shares of Novavax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.34, for a total value of $271,309.22.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,386 shares of Novavax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.87, for a total value of $332,459.82.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,409 shares of Novavax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.43, for a total value of $518,970.87.

On Thursday, July 15th, Gregory M. Glenn sold 5,654 shares of Novavax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.45, for a total value of $1,014,610.30.

NVAX traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.53. 3,748,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,431,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $227.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.08. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.62. Novavax, Inc. has a one year low of $76.59 and a one year high of $331.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.63) by ($1.12). The company had revenue of $298.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.80 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 150.88% and a negative net margin of 80.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Firestone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 200.0% in the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 58.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Novavax in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Novavax in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 52.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVAX shares. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

