Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Down 5.8% on Insider Selling

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)’s stock price was down 5.8% on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $231.91 and last traded at $233.88. Approximately 43,408 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,412,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $248.16.

Specifically, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 52,559 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $11,346,962.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,676 shares in the company, valued at $7,702,091.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 5,654 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.45, for a total transaction of $1,014,610.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,361 shares in the company, valued at $603,131.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,080 shares of company stock worth $26,501,061 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Novavax alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVAX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $227.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.08. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.62.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). The company had revenue of $298.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.80 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 80.37% and a negative return on equity of 150.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Novavax by 13.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,416,249,000 after acquiring an additional 777,356 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax during the first quarter worth about $121,964,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Novavax by 137.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 822,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,176,000 after purchasing an additional 476,750 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Novavax by 17.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,693,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,524,000 after purchasing an additional 251,437 shares during the period. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in Novavax during the first quarter worth about $45,328,000. 52.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novavax Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.