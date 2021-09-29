Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$76.79.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTR shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien to C$91.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$99.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Nutrien to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at C$82.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of C$49.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$83.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$77.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$74.27. The company has a market cap of C$47.30 billion and a PE ratio of 38.72.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.59 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.30 billion. Analysts expect that Nutrien will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.89%.

In other Nutrien news, Senior Officer Raef Sully sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$82.50, for a total value of C$825,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,983,877.50. Also, Senior Officer Brent Donald Poohkay sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$83.54, for a total transaction of C$626,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,465,040.98.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

