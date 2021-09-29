Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Trading Down 12.3%

Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL) shares dropped 12.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.85 and last traded at $22.86. Approximately 6,426 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 241,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.07.

NUVL has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.79.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($3.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($2.97). On average, equities analysts forecast that Nuvalent Inc will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

About Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

