Nuvation Bio (NUVB) versus The Competition Head to Head Analysis

Nuvation Bio (NYSE: NUVB) is one of 888 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Nuvation Bio to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nuvation Bio and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvation Bio N/A -$18.22 million -42.39 Nuvation Bio Competitors $1.70 billion $122.33 million -2.73

Nuvation Bio’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Nuvation Bio. Nuvation Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Nuvation Bio and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvation Bio N/A -10.12% -8.39% Nuvation Bio Competitors -3,674.63% -115.85% -26.81%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Nuvation Bio and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvation Bio 0 0 6 0 3.00 Nuvation Bio Competitors 5020 18615 40532 778 2.57

Nuvation Bio currently has a consensus price target of $17.40, indicating a potential upside of 78.46%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 60.80%. Given Nuvation Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Nuvation Bio is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.0% of Nuvation Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nuvation Bio beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells. The company was formerly known as RePharmation Inc. and changed its name to Nuvation Bio Inc. in April 2019. Nuvation Bio Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

