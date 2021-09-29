O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.200-$2.400 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.O-I Glass also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.700-$1.750 EPS.

OI stock opened at $15.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. O-I Glass has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.08% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on OI. Seaport Global Securities upgraded O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a positive rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded O-I Glass from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.13.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.