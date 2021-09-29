Oddz (ODDZ) Achieves Market Cap of $11.63 Million

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 29th. One Oddz coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000774 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oddz has a market cap of $11.63 million and $780,082.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Oddz has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00065426 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00103908 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.61 or 0.00136942 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,420.25 or 1.00205098 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,821.51 or 0.06825879 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $318.83 or 0.00771332 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,334,284 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

