OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 982,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,146 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $33,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 328,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 105.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

In other news, Director David E. Rainbolt purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.80 per share, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OGE opened at $32.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.53. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $36.74.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $577.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.