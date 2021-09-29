Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $242.11 and last traded at $244.03. 4,233 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,706,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $253.43.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Okta from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Okta in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Summit Insights increased their price target on Okta from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.33.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $250.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.04 and a beta of 0.97.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -4.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total transaction of $4,674,845.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $19,835,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,312 shares of company stock valued at $53,948,479 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Okta by 13.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,738,000 after buying an additional 1,514,962 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Okta by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,239,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076,901 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,420,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,284,000 after acquiring an additional 126,597 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Okta by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,797,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,745,000 after acquiring an additional 990,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. boosted its position in Okta by 14.4% during the first quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,787,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,908,000 after purchasing an additional 224,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

About Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

