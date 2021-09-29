Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Old Republic International Corporation is organized as an insurance holding company whose subsidiaries actively market, underwrite, and provide risk management services for a wide variety of coverages mostly in the general and title insurance fields. A small life and accident insurance business is also conducted in the U.S. and Canada, principally as an adjunct to the Company’s general insurance operations. “

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Old Republic International in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $22.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.84. Old Republic International has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $26.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.68.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Old Republic International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

In other news, CFO Karl W. Mueller sold 45,000 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $1,182,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,340.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Rande Keith Yeager sold 267,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $7,011,175.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 97,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,259.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,350 shares of company stock worth $60,684 and sold 578,820 shares worth $15,262,617. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter worth about $298,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter worth about $529,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 23.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,378,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,333,000 after acquiring an additional 265,807 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 1,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 230,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

