Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on OMER. WBB Securities upped their price objective on shares of Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Omeros in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.57.

Shares of OMER opened at $13.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.82 million, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.12. Omeros has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $23.85.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.95 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Omeros will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new stake in Omeros in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,435,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omeros during the 1st quarter worth about $5,283,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omeros during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,924,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Omeros by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 618,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,182,000 after buying an additional 191,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omeros during the 1st quarter worth about $3,284,000. 51.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Omeros

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

