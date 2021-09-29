OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Receives “Buy” Rating from Barrington Research

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 63.49% from the stock’s previous close.

OPK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Friday, September 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on OPKO Health in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPK opened at $3.67 on Monday. OPKO Health has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $6.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.75.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). OPKO Health had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $442.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OPKO Health will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $369,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in OPKO Health by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,722,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,231 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,732,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,716,000 after buying an additional 247,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,797,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,229,000 after buying an additional 1,488,452 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,781,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,516,000 after buying an additional 255,210 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,392,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,639,000 after buying an additional 1,779,991 shares during the period. 27.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

