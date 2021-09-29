OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Receives “Buy” Rating from Barrington Research

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 63.49% from the stock’s previous close.
OPK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Friday, September 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on OPKO Health in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ:OPK opened at $3.67 on Monday. OPKO Health has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $6.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.75.
In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $369,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in OPKO Health by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,722,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,231 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,732,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,716,000 after buying an additional 247,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,797,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,229,000 after buying an additional 1,488,452 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,781,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,516,000 after buying an additional 255,210 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,392,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,639,000 after buying an additional 1,779,991 shares during the period. 27.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About OPKO Health
OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.
