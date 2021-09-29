Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Equities researchers at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BLDE. started coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blade Air Mobility presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of Blade Air Mobility stock opened at $10.88 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.68. Blade Air Mobility has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $19.88.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.95 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blade Air Mobility will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter worth $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. 32.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

