Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.73

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.73 and traded as high as $5.81. Orbia Advance shares last traded at $5.81, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orbia Advance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Get Orbia Advance alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average is $4.39.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1891 per share. This represents a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Orbia Advance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Orbia Advance Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MXCHY)

Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and sale of petrochemical products. It operates through the following segments: Vinyl, Fluor and Fluent. The Vinyl segment offers treatment and purifies water. The Fluor segment operates through three segments: Fluoride Process, Hydrofluoric Acid and Aluminium Fluoride Process and Refrigerant Gas Process.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Orbia Advance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbia Advance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.