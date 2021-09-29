Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.25 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.03% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Origin Materials Inc. is a carbon negative materials company. It developed a platform for turning the carbon found in non-food biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process. Origin Materials Inc., formerly known as Artius Acquisition Inc., is headquartered in West Sacramento. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ORGN. Raymond James began coverage on Origin Materials in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Origin Materials in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

OTCMKTS ORGN opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. Origin Materials has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $14.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 257.95 and a quick ratio of 257.95.

Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.18) by $4.90. On average, equities research analysts expect that Origin Materials will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Boon Sim bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.39 per share, for a total transaction of $53,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Riley acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.59 per share, with a total value of $223,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $398,700 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORGN. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Origin Materials

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

