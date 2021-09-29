OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) will post ($0.26) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for OrthoPediatrics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.27). OrthoPediatrics posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.88). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.31). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover OrthoPediatrics.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $26.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 36.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%.

KIDS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.14.

Shares of KIDS traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.08. 1,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,014. OrthoPediatrics has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $72.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -38.12 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.14 and a 200 day moving average of $59.89.

In related news, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $133,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Burns sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $65,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,321 shares of company stock valued at $780,217 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KIDS. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in OrthoPediatrics by 2.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in OrthoPediatrics by 8.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in OrthoPediatrics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

