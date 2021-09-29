Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Senior Officer Mathieu Savard Acquires 6,000 Shares

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Senior Officer Mathieu Savard bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,000 shares in the company, valued at C$167,500.

Mathieu Savard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 16th, Mathieu Savard bought 4,500 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,295.00.

Osisko Mining stock opened at C$2.42 on Wednesday. Osisko Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of C$2.40 and a 1 year high of C$4.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.07. The company has a market cap of C$852.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a current ratio of 8.28.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “$5.50” rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a research report on Friday, August 27th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.25 target price on shares of Osisko Mining in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Osisko Mining Company Profile

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

