Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $96.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Owens Corning’s shares have outperformed the industry so far this year. The trend is likely to continue, given solid performance, inorganic drive, strong volumes and price realization, as well as high manufacturing efficiencies across businesses. Robust U.S. residential housing market and stronger commercial as well as industrial markets supported the growth. Improved manufacturing leverage and strong cost controls have been aiding it in delivering solid margins. Earnings estimates for 2021 have also been trending upward for 2021, depicting analysts' optimism over the company's prospects. Yet, material and transportation inflation has been putting pressure on margins. The company is likely to generate higher costs going forward.”

OC has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.63.

OC stock opened at $88.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $64.56 and a 12-month high of $109.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.51.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.50. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth $196,186,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,537,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,261 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 9,054.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 903,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,432,000 after acquiring an additional 893,421 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,403,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,325,000 after acquiring an additional 734,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after purchasing an additional 579,805 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

