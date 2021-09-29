PAC Global (PAC) Hits Market Cap of $172.59 Million

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. PAC Global has a market cap of $172.59 million and $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAC Global coin can currently be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, PAC Global has traded down 14.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001466 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00048719 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006988 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $377.67 or 0.00890686 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000026 BTC.

PAC Global Profile

PAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Global

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Global should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAC Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

