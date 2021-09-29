Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Gap Up to $24.87

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.87, but opened at $25.60. Pacific Biosciences of California shares last traded at $25.64, with a volume of 5,756 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PACB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pacific Biosciences of California presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.84 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 26.17 and a quick ratio of 25.78.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). The company had revenue of $30.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 72.96% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. On average, analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.4% in the second quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 16.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 66,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

