Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,974 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,487,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,858,000 after acquiring an additional 12,421 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,306,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,509,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,005,000 after purchasing an additional 229,487 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,494,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,435,000 after buying an additional 60,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,288,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,256,000 after buying an additional 29,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total transaction of $2,142,189.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,961.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $361,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PKG opened at $142.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $106.08 and a 1 year high of $156.54. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.38.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 19.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.20%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.11.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

