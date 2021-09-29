PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Bought by Barings LLC

Barings LLC boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,406 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAGS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,961,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,944 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 4,904.0% during the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,067,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,755 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,855,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,414,000 after buying an additional 1,545,406 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,981,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,925,000 after buying an additional 1,205,951 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 363.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,293,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,897,000 after buying an additional 1,014,501 shares during the period. 56.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

NYSE:PAGS opened at $53.13 on Wednesday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $35.58 and a 12 month high of $62.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.74. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.56.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $447.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.71 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 7.38%. Analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

PAGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Itau BBA Securities raised PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS).

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.