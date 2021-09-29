Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 6,171 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNR. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.29.

PNR opened at $74.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.07 and its 200 day moving average is $69.38. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $44.37 and a 12-month high of $80.40.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $941.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Pentair’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

