Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,506 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 25.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8,250.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LSXMA shares. Barclays reduced their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, upped their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Liberty SiriusXM Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $47.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.99. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $32.80 and a 1-year high of $50.57. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.