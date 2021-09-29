Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 10,044 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,044 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Chewy by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 23,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth $1,048,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chewy by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Draper Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chewy by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $69.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,482.00, a P/E/G ratio of 47.61 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.34. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $54.55 and a one year high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 0.13%. Chewy’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,065.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $889,355.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 31,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,668,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,853 shares of company stock worth $3,819,090 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Chewy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Chewy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chewy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.10.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

