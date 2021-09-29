Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 129,241 Shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 129,241 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Accuray were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Accuray in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Accuray in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Accuray by 211.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accuray in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Accuray in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Accuray from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, CEO Joshua Levine purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $54,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,097,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,380.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Byron C. Scott purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $36,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $154,650 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARAY opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $359.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.57 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.88 and a 200 day moving average of $4.39. Accuray Incorporated has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $6.01.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Accuray had a positive return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $110.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

