Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,705 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,705 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in FOX by 0.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,494,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,398,000 after purchasing an additional 28,153 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,486,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,620,000 after acquiring an additional 39,611 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of FOX by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,185,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,355,000 after acquiring an additional 23,108 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of FOX by 4.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,702,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,483,000 after acquiring an additional 76,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of FOX by 1,295.7% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,433,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FOX opened at $36.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.52. Fox Co. has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $42.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23.

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 19,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total transaction of $692,302.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch acquired 157,112 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $5,813,144.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,646 shares of company stock valued at $5,246,658 in the last ninety days. 17.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded FOX to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

