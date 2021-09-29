Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Receives $19.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

PARR traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.55. 6,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,106. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Par Pacific has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $20.18.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a negative return on equity of 98.58%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Par Pacific will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Par Pacific news, SVP Joseph Israel sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,992. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PARR. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Par Pacific by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.