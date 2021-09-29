Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Shares Gap Down to $16.16

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.16, but opened at $15.66. Par Pacific shares last traded at $16.08, with a volume of 725 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.90.

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.24. The firm has a market cap of $957.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.64.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 98.58% and a negative net margin of 9.04%. On average, equities analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joseph Israel sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,992. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PARR. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 253.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Par Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Par Pacific by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Par Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Par Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

