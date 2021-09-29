Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

NYSE:PKE opened at $13.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $280.89 million, a PE ratio of 49.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.50. Park Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.59 million during the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 5.30%.

In related news, Director Emily J. Groehl sold 6,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $96,072.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Mark A. Esquivel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $36,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Park Aerospace stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) by 50.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 30,380 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.44% of Park Aerospace worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 79.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft.

