PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd Buys 147,292 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 386,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,292 shares during the period. Schlumberger accounts for about 3.0% of PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $12,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 34.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 89.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 87,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 41,240 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 8.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 265,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 21,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 109.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 421,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,459,000 after purchasing an additional 220,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC raised Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.84.

Schlumberger stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.61. 175,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,518,534. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.50. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $36.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a PE ratio of 42.93 and a beta of 2.39.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

