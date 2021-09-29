PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd Sells 33 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd cut its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Booking makes up 0.9% of PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Booking in the second quarter worth $1,742,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Booking by 62.1% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Booking by 6.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,490,000 after purchasing an additional 9,493 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 25.8% during the first quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 6,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 4,200.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

BKNG traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,432.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 922 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.06, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,589.00 and a 1 year high of $2,540.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,256.47 and its 200-day moving average is $2,291.02.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s revenue was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($10.81) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,477.35.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

