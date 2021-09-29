Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Payoneer Inc. is a commerce technology company powering payments and growth for economy. Payoneer Inc., formerly known as FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Shares of PAYO stock opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.76. Payoneer Global has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $11.20.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $110.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.94 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Payoneer Global will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. 45.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

