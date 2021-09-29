Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $38.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.81% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank. The Bank is primarily dedicated to providing quality, personalized financial, trust and investment services to individuals and small businesses. “

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:PGC opened at $33.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 1-year low of $14.74 and a 1-year high of $34.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.35.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $51.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.27 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP Todd Poland bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.31 per share, for a total transaction of $32,310.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $162,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $987,450 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGC. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 24.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 60.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 93,066.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peapack-Gladstone Financial (PGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.