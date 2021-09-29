Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) had its price target upped by Truist Securities from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PVAC. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Penn Virginia from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penn Virginia from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.40.

NASDAQ:PVAC traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.75. 9,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,325. The company has a market capitalization of $937.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Penn Virginia has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $26.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.46.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.43. Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 111.38%. The firm had revenue of $124.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Penn Virginia will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 613,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,485,000 after purchasing an additional 323,570 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 432,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,218,000 after purchasing an additional 237,692 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 947.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 243,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 220,238 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 882,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,401,000 after purchasing an additional 206,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lasry Marc purchased a new position in shares of Penn Virginia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,538,000. 30.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corp. is an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It focuses on its Eagle Ford Shale project located in South Texas. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

