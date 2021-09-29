Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,131 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 358.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,832,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,809,000 after acquiring an additional 10,815,722 shares during the period. Forward Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 5,085,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,802 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 241.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,280,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,307,000 after purchasing an additional 904,891 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 4,277,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,592,000 after purchasing an additional 352,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,580,000.

Shares of SHY stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.12. 170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,515,027. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.06 and a fifty-two week high of $86.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.24.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%.

