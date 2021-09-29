Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Buys 3,029 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.6% of Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,248,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,891,000 after buying an additional 11,254,844 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 170.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,224,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,566,000 after buying an additional 54,390,034 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,415,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,044,000 after buying an additional 91,288 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,728,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,910,000 after buying an additional 1,629,548 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,464,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,155,000 after acquiring an additional 689,952 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS GOVT traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.48. 4,588,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.55.

