Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Buys 9,599 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 53.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares during the quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% in the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 279.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $50.77. The company had a trading volume of 26,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,406,901. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.61. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $53.49.

