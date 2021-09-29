Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Purchases 2,031 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 11.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 445.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.11. The company had a trading volume of 16,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764,768. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $56.53 and a fifty-two week high of $58.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.31.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%.

