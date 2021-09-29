Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Purchases 92 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000.

VV traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $203.34. 72 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,054. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.60 and a fifty-two week high of $212.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.39.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

