Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,778 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC owned about 0.34% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $21,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 65.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 36,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 14,633 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2,148.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,888,000 after purchasing an additional 49,429 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 105,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 223.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 9,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period.

Shares of IJT stock traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $131.76. 147,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,717. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.82. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $87.22 and a 52-week high of $137.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a $0.364 dividend. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

