Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Sells 155 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2021

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOOV. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 123.9% during the second quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 86.1% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.2% during the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOV traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.52. The company had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,286. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.70. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $105.25 and a 1 year high of $147.30.

