Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Sells 9,558 Shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC decreased its position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,558 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC owned about 0.23% of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 253.4% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF during the second quarter valued at $64,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF alerts:

Shares of SMB remained flat at $$18.01 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,700. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.06. VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $18.21.

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.