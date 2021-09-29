Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.84% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Penske has become the largest dealership group for Freightliner in North America with the acquisition of Warner Truck Centers. Buyout of Kansas City Freightliner is set to fuel Penske's prospects further. Penske Transportation Solutions (PTS) joint venture and acquisition of Black Horse Carriers has also been boosting the prospects of Penske Automotive. CarShop expansion will further fuel the top-line growth of the firm. Investor-friendly moves of Penske instill optimism. However, Penske expects to witness shortage of vehicles amid supply chain disruption. The company is bearing the brunt of operating expenses for introduction of new tools and technologies. High debt levels are also a cause of concern. Also, rising competition and increasing price transparency can affect Penske’s profits. Thus, Penske currently has a cautious stance.”

PAG has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.57.

Shares of PAG stock opened at $104.83 on Monday. Penske Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.97 and a fifty-two week high of $109.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.49 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 3.94%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 16.4% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

