Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.75.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEBO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director Michael N. Vittorio bought 1,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.34 per share, with a total value of $31,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,007.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $60,515. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 53.5% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 159,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after buying an additional 55,550 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 3.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,024,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,982,000 after buying an additional 38,569 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,574,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,225,000 after buying an additional 150,364 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 20.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 9,269 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 35.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. 57.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Peoples Bancorp stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.00. 56,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,812. Peoples Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $36.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $629.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $55.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.86 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 24.95%. On average, research analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.85%.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

