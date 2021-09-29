Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) Receives GBX 3,291.10 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,291.10 ($43.00).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,420 ($44.68) to GBX 3,470 ($45.34) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 3,370 ($44.03) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price target on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Get Persimmon alerts:

Persimmon stock traded up GBX 21 ($0.27) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,659 ($34.74). The stock had a trading volume of 379,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,448. The stock has a market cap of £8.48 billion and a PE ratio of 10.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Persimmon has a 52-week low of GBX 2,249.61 ($29.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,272 ($42.75). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,849.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,144.29.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share. This represents a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. Persimmon’s payout ratio is currently 0.95%.

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.