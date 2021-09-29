Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,393,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,058,006,000 after buying an additional 1,318,842 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,942,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,206,961,000 after buying an additional 7,039,559 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,319,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,459,000 after purchasing an additional 233,025 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,559,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,459,000 after purchasing an additional 325,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,402,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.38.

NYSE PM traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $99.12. 32,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,419,062. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.93 and a 12 month high of $106.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.45.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

