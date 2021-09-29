Pier Capital LLC Acquires 42,736 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Pier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,736 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC owned about 0.14% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $8,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth $28,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 138.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth about $93,000. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $144,582.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,719,225.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO R Mark Adams sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $34,334.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,530 shares of company stock worth $3,105,364. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $33.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.98 and a beta of 0.27. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.74 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.99 and a 200 day moving average of $37.93.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.12 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 128.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

