Pier Capital LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Pier Capital LLC lifted its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Insulet by 3.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 951 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Insulet by 8.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 408,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,250,000 after purchasing an additional 32,156 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 25.6% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,706 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in Insulet by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 5,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total transaction of $882,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,437.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PODD shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $276.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.87. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $214.93 and a 1 year high of $309.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -601.17 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.19.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $263.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.80 million. Analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

